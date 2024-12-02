Why Are Farmers Marching From Noida To Delhi Today? Check Traffic Advisory, Routes Restrictions

Farmers' Protest: Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa announced a march to the Parliament complex on Monday. The farmers aim to demand compensation and benefits under the new farm laws. Security has been tightened, and routes in Delhi-NCR have been diverted. The march set to begin from 12 pm from Mahamaya flyover will move towards Delhi on foot and tractors to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

Meanwhile, other Farmer groups, including Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), plan marches to Delhi. Their foot march begins on December 6.

Farmers from 20 districts, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Agra, will join Monday's march to Delhi. However, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyan Singh Rana has criticised the march to Delhi, claiming that the farmers have no legitimate issues.

What Are The Protesting Farmers' Demands

The five demands include allocating 10% of plots and increasing compensation by 64.7% under the old land acquisition law. Farmers also want compensation to be four times the market rate and 20% of plots to be given for land acquired after January 1, 2014. They are also demanding job and rehabilitation benefits for children of landless farmers. Additionally, they want the government to act on the High Power Committee’s recommendations and ensure proper settlement of populated areas.

Farmer’s March: Traffic Changes And Diversions

Barriers have been set up at the Noida-Delhi borders, with increased security checks. Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena confirmed the deployment of additional police forces at Chilla, DND Border, and Mahamaya Flyover. Multiple checkpoints will be placed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Vehicles from Chilla Border to Greater Noida will be diverted via Sector 14A flyover. Traffic from DND border to Delhi will be rerouted through the Filmcity flyover in Sector 18. Vehicles from Kalindi Border will take the Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37. Vehicles traveling from Greater Noida towards Delhi will be redirected via Kalindi Kunj from the Charkha roundabout. Vehicles heading from Greater Noida to Delhi will use the Hajipur underpass towards Kalindi Kunj, or travel from Sector 51 to Sector 60. Traffic towards Delhi will also be diverted via Sirsa and Parichowk, with exits at the Peripheral Expressway for Dadri and Dasna. Goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk.

Metro and Helpline Assistance

The police have advised commuters to use Metro services to avoid traffic congestion. To assist travelers, Noida authorities have set up a traffic helpline at 9971009001 for updates and guidance.