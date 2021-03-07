Why are farmers protesting at borders if farm laws benefited them?: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kisan Mahapanchayat

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the central government over the three contentious farm laws on Sunday (March 7).

She alleged that the laws were made to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “rich friends”.

Addressing a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, Vadra said, “Are the three laws made for your (farmers’) well-being or for the good of Modi ji's ‘kharabapati’ friends?”

“Lakhs of farmers have been sitting at the border for over 100 days, protesting against the new laws. If this law is made for you, then why are lakhs of you sitting on the border?” she asked.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that this was the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region addressed by Vadra.

Earlier, she had chaired the meeting of UP Congress MLAs in Delhi and discussed the strategy to be adopted to take on the central government on farmer’s issues.

The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers’ demand to repeal them.

Priyanka Vadra had also addressed the Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organised by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Lallu and other senior leaders.