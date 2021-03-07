हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers' protest

Why are farmers protesting at borders if farm laws benefited them?: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kisan Mahapanchayat

She alleged that the laws were made to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “rich friends”.

Why are farmers protesting at borders if farm laws benefited them?: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kisan Mahapanchayat
Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the central government over the three contentious farm laws on Sunday (March 7).

She alleged that the laws were made to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “rich friends”.

Addressing a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, Vadra said, “Are the three laws made for your (farmers’) well-being or for the good of Modi ji's ‘kharabapati’ friends?”

“Lakhs of farmers have been sitting at the border for over 100 days, protesting against the new laws. If this law is made for you, then why are lakhs of you sitting on the border?” she asked.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that this was the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region addressed by Vadra.

Earlier, she had chaired the meeting of UP Congress MLAs in Delhi and discussed the strategy to be adopted to take on the central government on farmer’s issues.

The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers’ demand to repeal them.

Priyanka Vadra had also addressed the Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organised by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Lallu and other senior leaders.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers' protestfarm lawsPriyanka Gandhi Vadra
Next
Story

Will take 'Kamal’ to every home in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah kicks off BJP's door-to-door campaign

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev threatens resign from Congress