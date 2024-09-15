Why Arvind Kejriwal Wants 2 Days To Resign From CM Post? Atishi Reveals Reason

Arvind Kejriwal News: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the top post, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Singh revealed the reason behind the AAP supremo seeking two days time to step down.

On being asked why Kejriwal needs two days time to resign, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "Today is Sunday, tomorrow is a holiday for Eid-e-Milad, so the next working day is Tuesday. That's why two days time." On Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister addressed party workers and announced that he is set to resign from the CM position after two days.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked why he(Delhi CM) needs two days time to resign, Delhi Minister Atishi says, "Today is Sunday, tomorrow is a holiday for Eid-e-Milad, so the next working day is Tuesday. That's why two days time" pic.twitter.com/QjFopplRsY — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

This comes two days after the Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering cases pertaining to the now scrapped excise policy in the national capital.

The AAP national convenor further stated that he would take the chief minister's position again if the people chose him in the upcoming election. "I would not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people," he said.

The AAP chief demanded that elections be held in November, along with the with the Maharashtra election, and added that until then, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister.