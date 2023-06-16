Why Can't She Stand And Pee? Delhi Businessman's Innovation On Female Urination Is Aimed At Removing All Differences

Women Empowerment: While men have it easy, women take numerous precautions to avoid the dangers of using public restrooms. Men don't have to touch any surfaces, which is the distinction. PeeBuddy is a straightforward, funnel-like gadget that allows women to urinate while standing. It is a kind and much-needed invention. PeeBuddy, headed by 40-year-old entrepreneur Deep Bajaj, has become an absolute hit with women, particularly athletes and others who spend a lot of time outside.

PeeBuddy: How It All Started

The term "Stand-To-Pee" was coined by one of his buddies while they were on vacation. Bajaj claimed that when he and his wife used to travel frequently for work, finding clean restrooms was always an issue. Even during her pregnancy, his wife found it extremely challenging to urinate outside, and they were constantly in need of a solution. He was on vacation with his pals in 2013 when one of them joked that she had once seen someone using a device to stand and urinate. Deep's thought was sparked by these words, and he declared that he would bring this into being. Bajaj created a funnel for ladies to stand and urinate, and they called it the "PeeBuddy" brand. His business patented that design in 2015. They discovered it was more popular than they had anticipated when they began to advertise their goods and received feedback from the women about how PeeBuddy had benefited them.

PeeBuddy: The Challenges

The major problem with this line of work is that these topics are still taboo in society and are never discussed. We did not have anything other than period pads because of this. Bajaj discovered that if he sticks with it, he will find solutions regardless of how vast the industry is. For PeeBuddy to work, women need restrooms. Unlike men, women are unable to use this product without a toilet. Even so, ladies who are expecting, have arthritis, or have any other personal issues can benefit from using PeeBuddy. This served as the product's fundamental concept.

Deep Bajaj: Background

Deep Bajaj is a driven serial entrepreneur who holds a graduate degree (B.Com.) from Delhi University and a postgraduate degree from the Australian National University. He began working as soon as he graduated from class XII in 2001. His one and only job was in the insurance industry, where he later discovered his passion for entrepreneurship. Since then, he has started various enterprises, some of which have failed, and some of which he has exited. He began working in the sector of events and advertising after his return from Australia, which he left in 2011, and he assisted his wife in starting her own business, Carpet Couture, which is a couture brand for handmade carpets. He established Carpet Couture's worldwide sales branch in 2011, and between 2011 and 2014, he completed super-luxury projects around the world, including the finest hotels and high-end houses. Deep enjoys helping new businesses, and he has interests in both home healthcare and education. With the debut of PeeBuddy, India's first FUD (Female Urination Device), which allows women to now stand and urinate, he began working on a range of innovative products for women in 2014 with his co-founders.

