Why Congress Did Not Give Lok Sabha Ticket To Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra?

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: The Congress party today shifted Rahul Gandhi to Rae Bareli from Amethi while fielding Kishori Lal Sharma from the Amethi seat. Earlier, it was speculated that the Congress party might field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli and Rahul from Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has also expressed his desire to contest the polls from the Amethi seat. However, when the final list was released today after much delay, neither Priyanka nor Robert Vadra featured in the list.

Priyanka Gandhi extended her best wishes to Sharma saying that he is aware of every nook and corners of the Amethi and will win against Smriti Irani.

किशोरी लाल शर्मा जी से हमारे परिवार का वर्षों का नाता है। अमेठी, रायबरेली के लोगों की सेवा में वे हमेशा मन-प्राण से लगे रहे। उनका जनसेवा का जज्बा अपने आप में एक मिसाल है।



आज खुशी की बात है कि श्री किशोरी लाल जी को कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अमेठी से उम्मीदवार बनाया है। किशोरी लाल जी की… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 3, 2024

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi opted out of the polls as she thought that her candidature would have given the BJP another shot in the arm to corner Congress over the issue of dynasty politics. The BJP led by Narendra Modi has been accusing the Congress of being a family-centric party. Now, by fielding KL Sharma, a Congress worker, the party has also tried to mitigate the 'dynasty' allegation issue. Robert Vadra has been accused of land-related corruption by the BJP and thus the Congress did not go for him.

Another reason could be insecurity within the Gandhi family which may have led to the dropping of Priyanka Gandhi from the race. As per rebel Congress leaders and some BJP leaders, the Rahul Gandhi faction in the party doesn't want Priyanka Gandhi to enter the poll fray, as it may challenge Rahul Gandhi's control over the party. Though Congress has refuted claims of any feud between the brother-sister duo, the conspiracy theories often do rounds when Priyanka doesn't get a ticket despite holding campaigns for the party across India.

It was also being speculated that if Rahul Gandhi wins from both seats -Rae Bareli and Wayanad - he would retain Rae Bareli and then Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be fielded from the Wayanad seat in the by-poll.