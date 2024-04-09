Why Congress Veteran A K Antony Wants His Son To Lose Election In Kerala?

Thiruvananthapuram: In a surprising turn of events, veteran Congress leader and former defence minister, AK Antony, on Tuesday made a significant statement regarding his son's electoral bid in Kerala. During a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram, AK Antony expressed his desire for his son, Anil Antony, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, to lose the election. He went further, stating his hope for the victory of Anto Antony, the Congress candidate in the same constituency.

Q. Your son is fighting his first election. Don't you want him to win?

A. He must lose. Congress must win. AK Antony is Congress. Congress is my religion!

pic.twitter.com/T2tcowAMbw — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) April 9, 2024

Rejecting BJP Affiliation

Antony emphasized his allegiance to the Congress party, dismissing the trend of Congress leaders' children joining the BJP as "wrong". He asserted, "The Congress is my religion," firmly distancing himself from his son's political decisions.

Firm Support For Congress

Undeterred by his son's opposing political affiliation, AK Antony reiterated his unwavering support for the Congress party. He declared that the Congress is steadfastly battling against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

AK Antony Slams Kerala CM

In response to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations that the Congress neglects national issues, Antony defended the party's stance. He dismissed CM Vijayan's claims, asserting that the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is actively opposing the BJP and RSS ideologies. AK Antony's criticism of Vijayan follows the Kerala CM's accusations against the Congress and BJP of collusion to target state initiatives. Vijayan alleged the misuse of central agencies to undermine development projects, sparking further contention between the parties.

Antony's comments come amid escalating tensions between political parties in Kerala. Recent exchanges between Congress and CPI leaders, including Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from the Wayanad seat, have intensified the political landscape.

It is noteworthy that AK Antony had previously voiced his disapproval of his son's affiliation with the BJP, underscoring the familial and ideological divide within Kerala politics.