Congress

Why did India allow China to ‘justify’ murder of 20 unarmed jawans in Galwan Valley, asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again lashed out at the government questioning why "China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory."

The statement of Rahul Gandhi comes a day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi, said, ''National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it. Then, 1 - Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? 2 - Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? 3 - Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?''

On Sunday evening, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi over video call. According to sources, talks, which continued for almost 2 hours, were held in a cordial and forward-looking manner.

China had said the front-line troops are taking effective measures and making progress to disengage and ease the tensions in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control with India.

Meanwhile, China's People's Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures at patrolling point 14, the sources said in New Delhi, adding the rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs.

India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

 

