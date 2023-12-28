Why Did Rahul Gandhi, Congress Choose Nagpur For 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' Rally?

The Congress party today blasted the BJP while launching the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally from Nagpur. The Congress kickstarted its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the rally on the occasion of the 139th Foundation Day of the party. While addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of following 'King' culture where people are forced to obey orders. Addressing the rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that RSS' ideology is destroying the nation. Below are key reasons behind the Congress party choosing Nagpur for its 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally:

* Nagpur is located in the heart of the Vidarbha region and it holds a significant place in the history of Congress. In December 1920, the Congress party under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership launched the non-cooperation movement against the British during its Nagpur session.

* Such has been the Congress party's command in the region that even during 'Indira Hatao, Desh Bachao' protest by Jaiprakash Narayan during the Emergency, the party retained Nagpur. Even the BJP has failed to retain this seat and it won from Nagpur only thrice after 1980.

* BR Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism along with lakhs of his followers in Nagpur on October 14, 1956. The historical site has been named Deekshabhoomi. Thus the Congress thinks that the city echoes the ideologies of Ambedkar, the key architect of the Constitution.

* Nagpur is also the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP. It was founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Even BJP leaders call RSS their powerhouse. The Congress has accused the BJP and RSS of capturing the constitutional institutions.

* Also, when Indira Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nagpur after the Emergency, the party had won all seats in the Vidarbha region. The Congress feels that today's rally would herald a similar fate for Congress in the next elections.