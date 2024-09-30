Why Do You Need Travel Insurance? Discover Its Benefits And Coverage

This is especially important since when you are in a foreign city, you may encounter various unforeseen circumstances like loss of baggage, medical emergencies, bounced bookings, etc., that can put you into serious financial trouble. Here is when travel insurance comes into play. A suitable travel insurance plan acts as your protective shield to ensure your financial stability during such scenarios, allowing you to relax while you enjoy your trip.

What Are Different Types Of Travel Insurance?

Travel insurance comes in different types to suit the varied preferences of individuals. So go through the following points featuring the types of travel insurance:

●Domestic Travel Insurance

The coverage for the domestic travel insurance will be valid only within the jurisdiction of your country. The coverage that you receive from this plan allows you to enjoy the local adventures without any financial stress.

●International Travel Insurance

International travel insurance is the ideal option if you are planning to travel outside your country. It offers coverage for everything from baggage loss to medical emergencies.

●Group Travel Insurance

A group travel insurance plan is the best option for people who like to travel in large groups. This type of insurance plan is usually provided by employers, and hence the coverage varies from company to company.

●Family Travel Insurance

Clients who frequently travel with their families usually opt for family travel insurance. This type of plan provides coverage for all the family members travelling with you in case of their potential emergencies.

●Single Trip Insurance

You can opt for single-trip insurance whenever you plan for a one-time trip. You can get coverage on various unforeseen events like the loss of invaluable items, cancelled flights etc. It will be valid from the day of your departure to the last day of your trip.

●Multi Trip Travel Insurance

If you need to travel quite often, you must opt for a multi-trip travel insurance plan. This type of travel insurance is a cost-effective option since it covers multiple trips, which in turn saves both your time and cost.

●Student Travel Insurance

If you are a student who needs to travel for educational purposes, you can apply for a student travel insurance plan. It provides you with financial assistance ensuring you have a smooth academic journey.

●Business Travel Insurance

Corporate or business travellers can find business travel insurance a suitable option for them. It offers financial protection against emergencies that can occur due to their work, covering events that can affect their work commitments.

●Senior Citizen Travel Insurance

Senior citizen travel insurance plans are meant to cover the potential travel requirements of senior citizens. Through this type of travel insurance, you can receive additional coverage necessary for aged individuals. However, you must note that additional coverage often leads to higher premiums.

●Schengen Travel Insurance

In case you are planning to visit Schengen countries, you must have Schengen travel insurance as a mandatory requirement to fulfil the visa criteria. These are similar to international travel insurance, however, it offers the best assistance when it comes to visiting any of the countries from the Schengen Area.

Understanding the Benefits of Travel Insurance

Having suitable travel insurance can help you with several advantages, especially when bought from well-known insurance providers like ACKO. Here are the advantages to look for:

●Cost-Effective Travel Insurance Plans

ACKO travel insurance plans come at affordable rates. It allows you to go for the ones that suit your travel preferences the most without any financial stress. The basic travel plan by ACKO starts from Rs. 49 for a five-day trip, which is approximately Rs. 10 per day*.

●Round-the-clock Assistance

Even if you travel overseas or within the country, ACKO’s travel insurance team is just a phone call or email away to raise your claims. It is available 24/7 to assist you in managing your finances while you travel.

●Enhanced Coverage

ACKO offers coverage for international travel plans, which means you can get globalised coverage and you can raise your claim from any country in the world anytime.

●Zero Paperwork

ACKO allows you to easily raise your claim whenever necessary without any lengthy paperwork. Besides, you can get almost instant claim settlement for certain claims, such as trips, trip cancellations etc, from ACKO.

●No Extra Charges

You will not pay anything extra from your pocket since ACKO offers a zero deductibles policy. You need to just pay the premiums, which is a predetermined amount, to keep your travel insurance plan active. Other than that, there are zero deductibles or extra charges for raising any claims.

What Coverage Does Travel Insurance Provide?

Your travel insurance can offer you coverage on the following points:

●Loss of Invaluable Items

If you face unforeseen events like losing your baggage, you will get a fixed amount for the total or partial loss of your checked-in baggage. In addition, if you lose your passport or any other related items during your trip, you will receive monetary compensation for those as well.

●Flight Cancellation

In case you come across a financial loss for your cancelled trip due to flight cancellation or delays, you will receive monetary compensation from ACKO, as per the terms of your insurance policy to cover your losses conveniently.

●Medical Emergencies

You can never predict medical emergencies during a trip which may break the bank in a foreign city. ACKO's travel insurance provides you coverage for various medical expenses like emergency evacuation, hospital allowance, adventure sports injuries etc..

●Accidental Expenses

ACKO's travel insurance plans cover expenses due to accidents up to a maximum limit as per your policy terms.

Final Words

To wrap it up, whether you are travelling within the country or across borders, travel insurance is a must to consider as a part of your travel arrangements. So make sure to purchase a travel insurance plan as per your travel preferences and budget and get ready for an amazing trip with your loved ones.

