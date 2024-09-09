The recent amendment to Goa's land use law, which allows for the conversion of green zones to settlement zones, has sparked controversy and put the BJP government in a tight spot. The move has raised red flags among environmentalists and opposition parties, who claim it will lead to widespread destruction of the state's fragile ecosystem. According to a report by Indian Express, two Goa ministers and several local BJP and Congress leaders stand to benefit from the tweak in the land use law.

Records indicate that a company with TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane and his spouse as directors is one beneficiary; Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira is also a beneficiary. Notably, Rane is also in charge of the Forest Ministry, and Sequeira oversees the Law portfolio, both critical departments for regulating these changes.

The updated land use policy, approved by the Goa government, facilitates the conversion of protected green zones into areas designated for development. This move has been framed by the government as a necessary step to address housing shortages and stimulate economic growth. However, the decision has not been without substantial criticism.

According to an article by Indian Express, the alteration in land use laws is viewed by many as a potential threat to Goa’s fragile ecosystems. "The conversion of these green zones is a serious concern. It endangers local wildlife and disrupts ecological balance," said an environmentalist, as reported by Indian Express. The changes could lead to the destruction of critical habitats and contribute to uncontrolled urban expansion.

BJP officials, however, maintain that the policy changes are crucial for the state’s development. Despite these assurances, the backlash has been vigorous. Protests and legal challenges are mounting, with community groups and environmental activists calling for a reconsideration of the new land use policies.

Why Are People Concerned?

People are concerned about land use being changed from "green zones" to "settlements," which would allow for both residential and commercial construction, enabling them to build houses, residential complexes, or hotels. When a plot is rezoned to a settlement, its value increases.

Petitioners challenging the grant of 12 permissions to construct farmhouses in Morjim, including land converted from orchard to settlement, have noted that a property in Anjuna, bought last December for Rs 74 lakh, was resold in June for Rs 6.8 crore after conversion to settlement. Similarly, land with natural cover in Assagao was sold for Rs 60 crore.

These petitioners have requested that the CTP immediately inspect the properties in Morjim where significant areas of land have been converted from orchard to settlement and report their findings to the court.

Urban planners and activists argue that, under the guise of "development," a vast amount of land has been cleared for construction, leading to the destruction of hill slopes, fields, and natural cover, all to benefit real estate interests.