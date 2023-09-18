trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663846
Why Has Govt Called New Parliament Session? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's BIG Statement

Nitish Kumar connected the special session of parliament with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government has a desire to hold early elections across the country, and he has 'no problem' with the same.  During the press conference, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated, "The NDA government wants to hold early elections across the country, and we are waiting because the sooner they hold elections, the better it is. We don't have any problem with it."

Kumar's comments have raised eyebrows, as they come at a time when the political climate in the country is already charged with anticipation of upcoming elections in various states and "agenda" behind the Special Session of Parliament. 


The willingness of the Bihar Chief Minister to welcome early elections has undoubtedly added a new dimension to the political discourse,eaving both politicians and citizens eagerly awaiting further clarity on this unexpected turn of events.

