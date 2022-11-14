Why hashtag 'Love Jihad' is trending on Twitter after brutal murder of girl in Delhi ?

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter was on Sunday flooded with posts condemning the brutal murder of a 26-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in Delhi. The accused allegedly chopped off his girlfriend into 35 parts. He was arrested on Saturday (November 11), almost 6 months after the act took place.

Twitter users soon started using the hashtag "Love Jihad" in their tweets.

As many as 12.5 thousand tweets using #LoveJihad have been posted so far on the social media platform.

Hashtag Love Jihad Trends on Twitter

Reacting to the brutal murder of a 26-year-old girl named Shraddha, people on Twitter said the much-debated issue of 'love Jihad' is 'real and thriving' in society.

The hashtag love Jihad is trending on Twitter as the accused in the brutal murder of the girl, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, is said to be a member of Muslim community.

"#LoveJihad is real & thriving. Story of Aftab & Shraddha is not first and will not be the last," wrote one user.

"Shraddha Madan, a Hindu girl considered herself liberal Hindu. When her family resisted her relationship with Muslim boyfriend Aftab Amin, she eloped with him. Now police discovers her body chopped into thirty pieces. Another sad END of ek choti si #LoveJihad kahani," wrote another, "Save other Shraddha's from Aftab's #LoveJihad," wrote one Twitter user.

Shraddha Madan, a Hindu girl considered herself liberal Hindu. When her family resisted against her relationship with Muslim boyfriend Aftab Amin, she eloped with him. Now police discovers her body chopped into thirty pieces. Another sad END of ek choti si #LoveJihad kahani. pic.twitter.com/n3ouWZQCp8 — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) November 14, 2022

Barbaric

Shraddha eloped with boyfriend Aftab Amin..He CHOPPED her in to 35 pieces, stored in a Fridge, disposed 2/3 body parts a time all over Delhi.

Wake up Girls#LoveJihad is a one way ticket to death



Now Librus will save him by saying Every 'chopper' has a future ! pic.twitter.com/sF1rgIRT5m — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) November 14, 2022

#LoveJihad : Aftab chopped the Body of #Shraddha Into 35 Pieces,Kept in Fridge for 18 Days & Then Scattered Across Capital



Shameless Media is trying to hide the name of criminal



Hindus are paying the price of blunders committed by Gandhi & Nehru in 1947https://t.co/yGU3VZfU22 — RAJEEV GUPTA (@RajeevGuptaCA) November 14, 2022

#LoveJihad is real , sad part is our police , judiciary, politics and media are against our daughters



Everyday in every city of India, our daughters are being killed due to Love Jihad #BetiBachao https://t.co/5piDKdh8g4 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 14, 2022

Stop #LoveJihad

Shradha left house and started live in relationship with aftab as her parents were against her love.

Result............

Shraddha #JusticeForShraddha pic.twitter.com/7CQXWhWnru — Shakshi rawat (@Shakshirawat6) November 14, 2022

The #Khaalas of #UrbanNaxals like @khanumarfa & so called fraud women rights activists are silent on the gruesome murder and rape of #Shraddha by #Aftab.

Not that one expected them to react.#LoveJihad pic.twitter.com/Rj2caD7EYO November 14, 2022

Delhi girl murder: Man chops off girlfriend in pieces

Delhi man named Aftab Ameen Poonawalla was arrested on Saturday (November 11) for murdering his live-in partner and chopping off her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at various locations across the capital.

He reportedly strangled 26-year-old Shraddha on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then bought a new fridge to store the body pieces and threw them at various locations over a period of 18 days.

To avoid any suspicion, he reportedly used to leave the house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 am.

The matter came to light on November 8, when the missing woman's father, a resident of Maharashtra's Palghar, approached Delhi Police after she stopped responding to calls.

On the basis of his complaint, the police launched an investigation and traced Aftab. During questioning, he confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

The deceased worked at a call centre in Mumbai and met Aftab there. They then started dating and moved in together. However, her family did not approve of their relationship following which the couple eloped to Delhi and lived in the Mehrauli area.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including murder, and the police were further looking into it.