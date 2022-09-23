'Why humans should have all fun,' say netizens after elephant pushes car like a toy- Watch viral video

Viral video: The Internet is full of videos and images that can make you sad, or happy, or even make you laugh till it starts hurting your stomach. If you are a regular internet surfer then you may come across such interesting and funny videos but if you have not scrolled your social media feed lately then worry not, here is one such interesting video for you.

In a video that is going crazily viral on social media, an elephant is seen pushing a car like a small toy. In the clip shared by IFS Susanta Nanda an elephant playfully pushes a blue-coloured car from its position and makes a circle pushing it effortlessly. At the end of the car retains its previous parking position as the giant mammal pushes it to a complete circle.

Viral Video- Elephant Pushes Car like a toy

Toys-the gentle giants play with

From Assam. Refugees in their own land. pic.twitter.com/3MCG8DShJG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 22, 2022

IFS officer shared the video on the microblogging site Twitter with the caption "Toys-the gentle giants play with. From Assam. Refugees in their own land." The clip has garnered over 33 thousand views and hundreds of comments applauding the elephant for his perfect reverse parking skill. Some Twitterati also expressed their sadness and agreed with the officer's caption- "Refugees in their own land."