Why India Needs To Move Towards Sustainable Construction, Expert Explains

As environmental consciousness rises across industries, the construction sector is embracing green innovation in ways never seen before. Infrastructure development is evident in India but at the same time, it's required to take sustainable measures to protect the environment as well. One of the key components to production is cement and it's time for India to move towards an eco-friendly version, feel experts. Experts have been giving a call for greater adoption of green cement.

Navrattan Group chief Himansh Verma said that green cement is a necessary evolution that aligns with global sustainability goals while meeting the growing demand for resilient infrastructure. "Traditional cement production is a major contributor to CO2 emissions, accounting for approximately 8% of global emissions. The demand for construction materials is not slowing down, which means that without intervention, emissions could continue to rise. Green cement, however, introduces a more sustainable pathway, designed to minimize the negative environmental impacts associated with conventional cement. Green cement and crete are essential for building a low-carbon future," said Verma.

Explaining the working of the eco-friendly cement, Verma said, "Green cement, also known as eco-cement, leverages industrial by-products like fly ash, slag, and other recycled materials that would otherwise end up in landfills. By using these materials, green cement reduces the need for virgin resources and cuts down on the energy required for production. This process results in a significant reduction in emissions and resource consumption, making it a more sustainable choice for modern construction projects."

Green Cement and Crete have several benefits when compared to traditional cement. "These include reduced Carbon Footprint, utilisation of industrial waste by-products, enhanced Durability and Performance and Long-Term Cost Savings," said Verma.

"As we move towards a more sustainable world, green cement and crete are proving to be foundational elements for responsible construction. Green cement is more than just an eco-friendly material; it’s a vision for a future where progress does not come at the expense of the planet," said Verma.