Why is CDS important: Defence Expert Commodore Anil Jai Singh analyses

New Delhi: With General Bipin Rawat taking over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), all three services of the Armed Forces now have a new structure in pace and have to extend their support fully to make it successful. The concept of CDS and Theatre Commands is that all three forces should coordinate and work together to ensure that the Indian military becomes more lethal.

Defence expert Commodore Anil Jai Singh throws light on the significance and the role of the Chief of Defence Staff.

"Right now, we have different commands for army, navy and airforce. They still coordinate but decision making is individual," he said, adding "In today's time of modern warfare, single force can't fight a war. Since all the forces are involved during a war, a central agency is needed to control the situation, therefore, the theatre command is important."

According to Commodore Anil Jai Singh, the need was felt way back during Kargil War. The Kargil Committee report in 2001 suggested the creation of the office of the Chief of Defense Staff.

"US has theatre commands since long. China has recently developed them. Russia has commands (not theatre commands though)," he said, adding "India should have 5-6 theatre commands at least. India already has a unified Andaman Nicobar command while there are strategic forces joint command too. Three more commands will be coming up for space, cyber and special operations."

Singh suggested that the total number of commands should be 10-12, but the same is yet to happen.

"Indian theatre commands will be formed as per our needs. Not in line with any other country's format as we have different situations," said the Commodore Singh, while citing the benefits:

a) We will be able to priorities the needs

b) Common training

c) Common logistic procurements

d) This would be cost-effective

e) Better coordination

f) We will be ready for power projection

g) Optimisation of money

Commodore Anil Jai Singh has served three decades in the Indian Navy in a wide cross-section of roles. During his illustrious service, he was in command of four submarines and a warship too.

The former Navy officer has also been a Senior Instructor (Navy) at the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Directing Staff for the Higher Command course at India's Naval War College.