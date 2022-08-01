Jaipur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, saying that he should tell everyone who is spreading religious bigotry in the country. "We were expecting that NSA should tell everyone who are these 'some elements' who are spreading bigotry. Why is he mincing words? He should tell," Owaisi told reporters here on Sunday. Doval on Saturday had urged leaders of various faiths to counter the radical forces trying to create animosity in the name of religion and ideology that adversely affects the country and has international ramifications.

The AIMIM chief, who was in Jaipur to take part in an event, however, did not answer a question on whether the PFI should be banned in the country. Notably, the PFI, a radical Islamic outfit, has been on the radar of security agencies over its suspected role in several incidents of riots in the country.

When asked that he is considered the hardliner in the country, Owaisi quipped, "In India, we are the only hardliners and all others are pure."

At the conference held in the backdrop of a number of incidents of religious discord in the country on Saturday, Doval said, "Some people try to create animosity in the name of religion that adversely affects the entire country and also has ramifications internationally." Everyone should raise their voice against religious bigotry, the NSA said at an interfaith conference.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, which organised the interfaith conference, passed a resolution advocating a ban on organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) for pursuing a "divisive agenda" and indulging in "anti-national activities".

Meanwhile, talking about the political crisis in Sri Lanka, Owaisi said the situation was created as the Sri Lankan government hid the unemployment and price rise from people of the country, adding "Data should be revealed. We expect that such a situation does not arise in India." He also alleged that the executive is making efforts to weaken the legislature in the Parliament because of which debates have reduced.

In the Monsoon session, 14 bills were introduced in the Parliament and passed in a few minutes. Parliament sittings are held for 60-65 days in a year so in such a case how will the public issues will be raised, the AIMIM chief added.

