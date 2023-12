Why Is Mahua Moitra Facing Expulsion From Lok Sabha: 10 Point Explainer

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha recommends Opposition MP Mahua Moitra's disqualification over a cash-for-query controversy, as per a copy of the report tabled in Lok Sabha. Accused of accepting money and gifts for posing certain questions, Moitra defends sharing online credentials, stating it's common. BJP's Nishikant Dubey alleges targeting the Adani Group for gifts, demanding suspension citing a 2005 precedent. Businessman Darshan Hiranandani confirms gifting luxury items and payments for Moitra's bungalow, using her parliamentary login. Hiranandani's admissions are certified under the Apostille method in Dubai.

Accusations and Disqualification: The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha recommends the disqualification of Opposition MP Mohua Moitra over allegations of accepting money and gifts in the cash-for-query scandal.

Accusers: Moitra's former friend and lawyer, Jai Anant Dehadrai, and BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey accused her of accepting bribes for posing specific questions in Lok Sabha.

Accepted Charges: Moitra admits to sharing her online credentials with a businessman friend, Darshan Hiranandani, for submitting pre-approved questions, intending to ask them later in Lok Sabha.

Adversarial Claims: BJP's Nishikant Dubey accuses Moitra of targeting the Adani Group in exchange for gifts, with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai allegedly providing proof of bribes.

Suspension Demand: Dubey demands Moitra's suspension, citing a 2005 precedent when 11 MPs were disqualified over "cash-for-query" accusations.

Moitra's Defense: Moitra defends sharing her login details, claiming it's a common practice among MPs. She points out that Dubey's accusations are politically motivated.

Businessman's Admission: Darshan Hiranandani admits to gifting Moitra luxury items and contributing to her official bungalow's renovation. He used Moitra's login to post questions.

Apostille Method: Hiranandani's admissions are certified under the Apostille method at the consulate general of India in Dubai, validating the authenticity of the statements.

Ethics Committee Proceedings: The ethics committee takes a stern view of the charges against Moitra. During proceedings, Moitra accuses committee chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking inappropriate and personal questions.