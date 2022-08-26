The search for a new president in the Congress is going on since 2019. But this year the deadline to finish the preparations for the election of the President in Udaipur Chintan Shivir has been fixed in September. At present, this deadline is on the head, but the search for Congressmen does not seem to be over. Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said in Jaipur, "Congress workers across the country will be disappointed if Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president. Understanding the sentiments of lakhs of workers, Rahul Gandhi should accept the post of president."

It is clear that most of the Congressmen are stuck in the name of Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is not ready to accept the post of Congress President. In such a situation, the question arises that why is Rahul Gandhi hesitant to accept the post of President?

2019 Lok Sabha Election

There are many reasons behind Rahul Gandhi's hesitation. Some reasons are political, some personal and some related to the functioning of the party. Taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of president. At that time he had tweeted a four-page letter in which some issues were raised. the reasons for resigning from the post of president were also enumerated and some important issues were also mentioned. For example, in that letter he had written at one place that for this process, the party's expansion needs to be fixed for the defeat of the Lok Sabha elections. Many people are responsible for this. But while in the post of president, I should not take responsibility and tell others responsible, it will not be right.

Rahul Left Alone

It was clear that after his resignation, he wanted many more responsible people to resign as well. But apart from him, no other big leader in Congress resigned. Rahul Gandhi had written at one place in that letter - I personally fought with all my passion directly with the Prime Minister, the RSS and all the institutions. The way Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Rafale scam or made 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' an issue in the elections, he did not get the support of senior party leaders on these issues. Looks like this tease is still on his mind. In a party where big leaders do not even realize their responsibility, perhaps Rahul Gandhi does not want to lead the party of such leaders. That's why hesitation.

Power vs Responsibility

Some experts believe that Rahul Gandhi wants power. But don't want responsibility with that. His political career started in 2004. That year he won the Amethi parliamentary seat and reached the Lok Sabha. Since then there was talk that he would become the president of the party. But he did not. Became Vice President in 2013 and took over the post of President in 2017 and left in 2019. When Manmohan Singh became the PM in 2004, he still had an open offer of a ministerial post in one of the ministries. But he didn't accept that either.

All these things reveal the important aspect of his personality. He has always been reluctant to accept any responsibility officially. Since his resignation in 2019, he has been taking important decisions of the party till now. It is clear that he also wants a role for himself in the important decisions of the party. Even though he is not the president, Rahul wants to enjoy the driver's seat by sitting on the back seat. From the days of the post of Vice President, Rahul Gandhi has been in important positions of the party for years. He has also been making claims to strengthen the party for years. But the kind of dedication to take the party to that height and the hard work needed is lacking. Most of the leaders are not able to carry any one idea to the end.

Non-Gandhi President

Resigning from the post of President, Rahul Gandhi had also written that he wants the next President of Congress to be decided by election and because of this, he is not putting forward any name for this post. His intention was for a non-Gandhi president. Since that letter of 2019, Rahul Gandhi has not changed his stand for the post of Congress President yet. At least no statement has come from the public forum for this post. Because of this, if Rahul Gandhi accepts the post of President again, then there will be a difference in his words and deeds.

Issue of Familism

From PM Narendra Modi to all the big leaders of BJP keep accusing Congress of familism. This time Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the issue of familism from the Red Fort as well. By accepting the post of Congress President, Rahul does not want to give the BJP a made-up issue again.