Why Is Sabrina Siddiqui, The WSJ Reporter Who Questioned PM Modi On Minorities, Being Trolled, Harassed?

NEW DELHI: Sabrina Siddiqui, a United States-based reporter made international headlines for posing some tough questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ‘minorities’ in India and steps taken by his government for their improvement. During a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House on June 22, PM Modi - in a rare event - took questions from journalists for the first time ever since he assumed office in 2014.

Why Is Sabrina Siddiqui Being Trolled?

During the rare presser, Sabrina Siddiqui threw a volley of questions suggesting that the rights of Muslims and other minorities are under threat in India and consequently the democratic values. She cited worries expressed by human rights organisations that criticised PM Modi's government for cracking down on dissent and press freedom as well as discriminating against religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

“India has long prided itself as the world’s largest democracy, but there are many human rights groups who say that your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics,” Siddiqui asked PM Modi, adding, “What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech?”

What Was PM Modi's Response?

The journalist, however, got a quick response from PM Modi who reminded everyone of the history of Indian democracy, which is rooted in valuing human rights and non-discrimination. In his response, PM Modi emphasized that the fundamental cornerstone of his administration has been the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," signifying a collective effort towards inclusive growth and fostering trust among all individuals.

"We are a democracy...India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it's written in our Constitution...So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it. These are our foundation principles, which are the basis of how we operate and how we live our lives in India. The benefits that are provided by the government are accessible to all whoever deserves those benefits is available to everybody," PM Modi said.

Ever since, Sabrina Siddiqui has been subjected to online trolling, harassment and Twitter abuses for questioning PM Modi with many highlighting her Pakistan connection and her Muslim faith. Several users on social media even labelled her as the daughter of “Pakistani parents” and accused her of “echoing the claims of Islamists.”

Later, responding to a question about Siddiqui being targeted for her Muslim faith, the White House said that it was “unacceptable” that a US journalist was being harassed for asking a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his government’s human rights record.

To ward off online attacks, Siddiqui even posted a photo which showed her cheering for the Indian cricket team along with her India-born father.

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui?

Sabrina Siddiqui is a senior reporter working for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). She covers the White House, and US Presidents, specifically focusing on covering the presidency of Joe Biden, and national political affairs for the WSJ. As a Muslim American, she has made a name for herself as a White House reporter in Washington, DC.

She is also a CNN political analyst. Prior to joining the Wall Street Journal in 2019, Sabrina covered the White House and the 2016 presidential election for the Guardian. She previously covered politics at the Huffington Post and Bloomberg. Before joining The Wall Street Journal, Siddiqui made a name for herself while reporting on the Obama administration and Congress during her stint with The Huffington Post. She also served as part of the White House team at Bloomberg.

Family Background

Born to Pakistani parents, Siddiqui has strong connections to her cultural heritage. Her father was born in India but raised in Pakistan, while her mother is Pakistani. While her roots are Pakistani, Siddiqui was born in America. Siddiqui is a graduate of Northwestern University and resides in Washington with her husband Muhammad Ali Syed Jafri and their cute daughter named Sofi.