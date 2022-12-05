'Why LOTUS as G20 logo?': Mamata Banerjee FUELS controversy ahead of all-party meeting called by PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee was on her way to Delhi to attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the G20 summit. Before that, she raised questions about the symbol of the G20 summit in India. Modi recently unveiled the G20's new symbol featuring a lotus flower. Mamata's question, "Why is the lotus flower used as a symbol?" Wasn't there any other way to convey the culture of India?'' However, Mamata said at the same time, she remained silent even after seeing the symbol. Because she thinks that such discussions can harm the country's honor in the international arena. But just because she's not raising the issue doesn't mean it's worth a fuss. Rather, the matter should be considered with the center's importance, said Mamata.

India is going to chair the G20 summit next year i.e. 2023. The conference will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Heads of 20 countries will attend the meeting. Apart from this, the chiefs of 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Oman, Spain, Mauritius, Singapore, and the Netherlands will be on the list of specially invited guests. Members of international organizations will also be present as special guests. Therefore, preparations to welcome them have already started. The Prime Minister has already officially announced the symbol, main idea and main objective of the G20 online. On Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister called a meeting with the heads of all the political parties of the country to discuss the preparations for the G20. Before leaving to attend the meeting in Delhi, Mamata questioned the G20 symbol unveiled by Modi.

Mamata addressed reporters at Dumdum airport on Monday before leaving for Delhi on her private plane. She was asked, what is her opinion about the G20 symbol of the lotus flower? (The lotus flower is also the symbol of the BJP party, the ruling party in power at the centre). In response to the question, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, first said, "The Lotus is our national flower. Now if the Election Commission allows a political party to use the national flower as its national symbol, what can be done!" Although Mamata later added, "But many other national symbols could have been used as logos, our national animal is the tiger. National bird peacock...'' According to Mamata, the 'national emblem' could have been used as a G20 symbol.

Mamata said that she did not want to create any controversy about this even though she thinks so. She said, "I don't want controversy because it is a matter of the country's honor. In the international world, it may cause loss of honor of the country. So I didn't say anything.'' But while going to Delhi, before attending the Prime Minister's meeting, Mamata said about the G20's lotus logo, "Not saying anything doesn't mean it's not an issue. Rather, I think this is an important issue. I also think that the matter should be looked at seriously by the Centre."