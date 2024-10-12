Why Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Collided With Goods Train? Officials Explain

Tamil Nadu Train Accident: At least 19 passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) collided with a stationary goods train near Chennai late Friday night. The collision, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Kavaraippettai railway station on the Chennai-Gudur section, led to the derailment of 12 coaches. Railway authorities have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident and said track restoration at the accident site is progressing quickly.

Why The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Derailed?

According to officials, the investigation into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing, but early findings have raised serious concerns. Southern Railways General Manager, RN Singh, said the train wasn’t scheduled to stop at Kavaraippettai station and was supposed to pass through instead.

After departing from Chennai, the driver of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express followed the correct signals. However, instead of staying on the main track, the train running at a speed of 75 kmph accidentally switched to a loop line, leading to the collision with the goods train.

"It was not supposed to stop here (Kavarapettai station), so it was to pass through it. After leaving Chennai, green signals were given for this train. The driver was following the signals correctly, but the train should have taken the main line. Instead, it took the loop line at the switch, which is where the error occurred," PTI quoted RN Singh.

The passengers train hit the goods train from behind causing 12 of the coaches to derail.

Tamil Nadu Train Accident: Latest Updates

Passengers of the Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which was involved in an accident at Kavaraipettai last night, boarded a special train to Dharbanga on Saturday.

Train services were disrupted following the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident. The incident impacted train movement across the entire section, leading to the cancellation of two trains and the diversion of over six others.

Officials confirmed that the following two trains have been canceled: (Train No. 12077) Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express, (Train No. 12078) Vijayawada - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the passengers injured in the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collision late Friday night at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

(With agency inputs)