New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) announced on Sunday that long-time spokesperson K C Tyagi, known for his outspoken views that often highlighted the party's differences with ally BJP, has stepped down. In his place, JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as the new national spokesperson. Although Tyagi has cited personal reasons for this move, his recent comments on the Israel-Palestine issue have stirred up debate over why he chose a sudden way out.

KC Tyagi, JD(U) Relations And BJP

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) played a crucial role in supporting the third Narendra Modi government after the BJP failed to secure a majority in the recent general election. However, it is believed that Tyagi's frequent remarks on central government policies were perceived as detrimental to the relationship between the BJP and JD(U).

Reports indicate that the BJP has been urging its allies within the ruling NDA coalition to ensure continued coordination.

News agency ANI has released a letter from Tyagi to Nitish Kumar, dated yesterday. In the letter, Tyagi reiterated his previous request to be relieved of his organizational duties. "You must have noticed that I have kept myself from TV debates for the past few months. I am not able to do justice to the post as spokesperson due to other work. Please relieve me from this responsibility. I will be available to publicise about you and Bihar government's achievements," he wrote.

Why KC Tyagi Resigned

Tyagi's frequent public comments and outspoken views on sensitive issues like the Uniform Civil Code, Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and the Palestine issue likely created friction within JD(U) and with BJP.

On India’s aid to the violence-hit Gaza, the former JDU spokesperson said, "The Indian government is in favour of ending the war there. In the past few days, the Indian government has sent medical and food supplies to help Palestine. Hamas Hezbollah are different and Palestine is a separate nation which has been supported by Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well.”

While Tyagi's views often aligned with the party's ideological stance, a segment of JD(U) was uneasy with his willingness to express his opinions publicly, especially when other senior leaders tended to adopt a more cautious approach.

With two senior JD(U) leaders, including Union minister Lalan Singh and its parliamentary party leader Sanjay Jha, based in Delhi, party sources said there is a view that the two leaders should be left to shape the ties with the BJP without frequent public interjections of Tyagi.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)