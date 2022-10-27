'Why not BR Ambedkar's picture': Congress questions Arvind Kejriwal on 'Lakshmi-Ganesh on currency notes' row

Chandigarh: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday asked him why Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo should not be taken on a new series of notes. The AAP national convener's demand has drawn sharp reactions from both the BJP and Congress with latter's Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja accusing Kejriwal of resorting to "competitive Hindutva" to outwit the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat.

Reacting to Kejriwal's statement, Tewari, a Congress MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, tweeted, "Why not Dr Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar." "Non-violence, Constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly," he said in the tweet.

Why not Dr BabaSahib Ambedkar’s photograph on new series of currency notes ? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence,Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.@ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/ZKCHLS0ETC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 27, 2022

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. "Despite trying our best, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

Hitting out at AAP chief, BJP spokesperson and leader Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal’s uncanny appeal is the height of a U-turn and he is now “trying” to be a Hindu to divert people’s attention from his party’s otherwise “anti-Hindu” stance.

Calling his appeal a political drama, Patra said, “He is doing political drama to divert people's attention from the flaws of his government and the anti-Hindu mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party. What Kejriwal has said in his press conference is another extension of his U-turn politics. His hypocrisy is on show.”

He noted that the AAP government had recently warned anyone who celebrated Diwali with firecrackers that they would face legal punishment. The BJP spokesperson also reminded that Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of the Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya.

Patra said, "People should watch the video in which Kejriwal is saying that he would not go to Ram temple for worship at any cost because Lord Ram will not accept that worship." Internet is full of his "anti-Hindu" remarks, he said, and also referred to the alleged involvement of Tahir Hussain, then an AAP leader, in the Delhi riots.

