Why Rs 1000 cr new Parliament building when half of India is hungry: Kamal Haasan asks PM Modi

Before launching his campaign for 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-politician Kamal Haasan targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new Parliament building project.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (December 13), Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief wrote, "Why a 1,000-crore new Parliament when half of India is hungry, losing livelihood due to coronavirus. When thousands died as the Great Wall of China was being built, the rulers said it was to protect people. To protect whom are you building the Rs1,000-crore Parliament? Please answer my honourable elected PM.”

PM Modi on Thursday (December 10) had performed the foundation laying ceremony and called the event a landmark in India’s democratic history.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are due in April-May 2021. Haasan will kickstart the first phase of his campaign from Madurai.

Earlier, MNM had contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls and secured a 3.7% vote share.

About his campaign, Haasan said, "There is no doubt about degeneration in the state... people know that well and there is no point lamenting.."

He said 'MNM will talk about what needs to be done now', Haasan was quoted as saying by PTI.

