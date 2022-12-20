'Why should I apologize?': Congress leader Ajay Rai on his 'Latke-Jhatke' remark on Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday (December 20) said that he will not apologize to Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani for his comments and asserted that his language was not unparliamentary. Rai's statement came after he faced backlash for his remarks on Irani.

"I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language which means that somebody suddenly appears and says something and then disappears. It's not unparliamentary language. So why should I apologize," Rai told ANI.

Ajay Rai on Monday (December 19) made a controversial remark against Union Minister and Amethi Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani. Talking to the media in Sonbhadra, UP Congress leader Ajai Rai said that while the Gandhi family carried out development work in Amethi, Smriti Irani comes and returns after giving 'latke-jhatke'. Rai's remark did not go well with the BJP as the saffron party slammed the shocking remarks made by the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, they contested on this seat (Amethi). They carried out developmental works including setting up of many factories including BHEL....Now more than half of the factories are lying closed, Smriti Irani only comes and leaves after giving 'latke-jhatke'," Rai said.

Rai today also said that the Congress workers and people of Amethi wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.