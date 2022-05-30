हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Bannerji

'Why such a big belly of yours?' Mamata Banerjee warns TMC leader and said...

Mamata Banerjee's exchange with a TMC worker on Monday (May 30) has gone viral on the intenrnet. Read what happened here.

Pic Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: At an administrative meeting in Purulia on Monday (May 30), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed a TMC official over delays in public works. Seeing the delay of work, she was furious. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that bribes were being taken from people. The chief minister lashed out at the district administration over the dalal racket. When the whole meeting was on the edge, suddenly the atmosphere changed when she asked a gentleman about his growing belly. 

What did Mamata Banerjee ask the chairman of the Jhalda municipality?

On Monday, the chief minister asked the chairman of the Jhalda municipality to stand up and and briefly tell her about all problems. As Jhalda chairman Suresh Agarwal stood up, Mamata said, 'Why is this such a big belly of yours?' To the chief minister's question, Suresh replied, "Didi, I don't have sugar, I don't have blood pressure." 

Hearing that Suresh doesn't have a serious illness, the chief minister said, "There is something definitely there. The liver must be big! 'How can such a big Madhya Pradesh exists, if there is nothing."

 

Suresh said to the chief minister, "Didi, I exercise for three hours every day. The chief minister's question is, "Where do you exercise? Show me, kapal bhati. let's see! That's what you're doing! How many times a day?" Suresh replied, 'Didi, a thousand times"

Here's what happened after...

On hearing this, the Chief Minister immediately said, "A thousand times? Can't be. Let's see where you do it now!" Suresh was unprepared and said, "Didi, do you have to show up now?" 

Mamta said, "Yes, come on stage and show it. If you can do it a thousand times, I'll give you ten thousand bucks!" 

Suresh then said, "Didi, it can't be done before five o'clock in the afternoon!"

What secret does Suresh confess? 

In this situation, Suresh candidly confessed and told the chief minister the secret. He said, "I have a habit of eating oil. I eat pakodas every morning. I can't live without it. So the weight is now 125 kg. At that time, the chief minister also gave the prescription for him in the administrative meeting and said, "Now you have to eat boiled rice for a month. Finish eating by 7 p.m. If not, don't eat until 10:00 a.m. the next day."

