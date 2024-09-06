‘Why Was Money Offered?’: BJP Questions Cover-Up, Grills Mamata Govt Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Probe

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Friday fired several questions at the West Bengal government and RG Kar Hospital authority over the handling of the Rape-Murder case of the trainee doctor. He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government tried to cover up and tamper with the evidence at the Kolkata Hospital premises.

BJP held a press conference, where Patra questioned, "What was the Kolkata administration trying to sweep under the carpet by paying bribe and money, and why was money given to the victim’s father? We seek answers to these critical questions.

He pointed out that “person offers bribe and attempts to hide anything when he is corrupt.”

The RG Kar hospital brutal rape and murder has been heart-wrenching.



Patra levelled grave allegations against the authorities concerned for influencing the investigation and demanded that Bengal CM Banerjee step down from her post.

“It is evident that a fair investigation is not possible as long as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal remain in their offices,” Patra said at the presser.

Accusations Made By Victim's Father

On Wednesday night, the father of the murdered junior doctor claimed that police pressured the family to cremate her body immediately, despite their wish to hold onto it for a while longer.

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined,” the father of the deceased doctor said.

He also revealed that he had been offered money, which he refused, though he did not elaborate on the reasons behind the offer.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra emphasised the significance of the questions raised by the victim's father, stating they are crucial to the investigation's direction and outcome. Patra highlighted the emotional turmoil the father must have faced following the brutal murder of his daughter.

Since August 10, widespread protests have taken place across the state, with various groups demanding justice for the victim. On Monday, the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the institution.