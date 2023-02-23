Why was Pawan Khera Deplaned and Arrested by Assam Police? What's Case Against Congress Leader

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has been the biggest newsmaker on Thursday (February 23, 2023). The high drama at the Delhi Airport over his arrest by the Assam Police and after having him deplaned made him the most searched person on the internet and the biggest talking point on Twitter with over 15 tweets and re-tweets on hashtag #PwanKhera.

What Happened At Delhi Airport?

The senior Congress leader was earlier this morning deplaned and arrested by the Assam Police in connection with several FIRs filed against him for making alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera had boarded a flight from New Delhi to Raipur to attend the Congress plenary session when he was deplaned, detained and finally arrested by the Assam Police in connection with an FIR lodged in Haflong.

After his arrest, Assam Police said that Pawan Khera was arrested for a cognizable offence and a warrant was not needed in this case. He was arrested under Section of 153A, 120B of the IPC. Pawan Khera was allegedly forced to exit an IndiGo flight, despite a boarding pass, moments after party leaders boarded the plane.

Soon after the news about Khera's detention broke, Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent listing at 2 pm before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud which was hearing the Maharashtra Shiv Sena matter. Soon after the news about Khera's detention broke, the Congress party approached the Supreme Court and sought an urgent listing over the issue.

What Happened in Supreme Court?

Responding to the plea against Khera’s arrest, the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud which was then hearing the Maharashtra Shiv Sena matter, ordered the Dwarka Court to grant him interim bail. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that Khera will be produced before the competent magistrate in Delhi and released on interim bail.

Why Was Pawan Khera Arrested?

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on February 17, Pawan Khera referred to PM Modi as ‘Narendra Gautam Das Modi’ while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row. "If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das...sorry Damodardas...Modi has?" he said, appearing to confirm the middle name with a colleague.

The fumble was “deliberate”, the ruling BJP alleged and raised strong objections to it while also demanding his immediate arrest. An FIR was also filed against him in Lucknow by a BJP MLC Mukesh Sharma. He said that Pawan Khera mocked PM's father by linking his name with Adani’s father and insulted him. People are very upset. It's also a punishable offence.

Thereafter several FIRS were filed against him in Uttar Pradesh and Assam and other parts of the country. The video of Pawan Khera’s press conference also became viral on social media evoking a strong response from the netizens.

Who Filed The Case Against Pawn Khera In Assam?

The Congress leader was arrested by the Assam Police after a complaint was lodged by Hen Samuel Changsan against him at Haflong police station. Changsan, who is a BJP leader, had filed a complaint against Khera on Wednesday for his comments on PM Modi and other issues. Changsan is a BJP leader and currently an Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

"His (Khera) comments against the PM form one part of the FIR. In his complaint, Changsan alleged that Khera's remarks at a press meeting on February 17 were not only "insulting, defamatory and derogatory" to Modi and his deceased father, but also "provocative" to BJP workers and the PM's followers.

The complainant also alleged that Khera's remarks were "a part of a wider conspiracy to degrade and destabilise our nation by defaming and disreputing the person, who is holding a high constitutional post as Prime Minister of India".