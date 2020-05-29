हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Wife immolates self after husband refuses to buy smart phone in Delhi

Wife immolates self after husband refuses to buy smart phone in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman set herself on fire after a quarrel with her husband over buying a smart phone in ​​Delhi's Maidangadi area. The incident had occurred on May 27, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Thursday. 

According to sources, the wife had been demanding a smart phone for her son who is taking online classes due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and a fight ensued between the husband and wife on the matter. The police is further investigating the case. 

The deceased woman Jyoti Mishra, 29, and her husband Pramod Mishra had been married for over seven years and have two children, one is 6 and the other 4 years old.

Pramod had recently purchased a smart phone for his older sons' online classes but Jyoti demanded a second phone for the second child to attend online classes as well.

He said he would buy one after the lockdown but Jyoti in a fit of rage set herself ablaze. The family originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.

