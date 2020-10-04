हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Will abolish farm laws if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi kickstarts tractor rally in Punjab's Moga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (October 4) kickstarted a tractor rally in Punjab's Moga district to protest against recently enacted agriculture sector reform laws. Rahul, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning Sunday. He will hold a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Moga. 

Play

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other leaders are present at the rally. Former minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been staying away from all Congress activities, is among those present in the district.

The tractor rallies, which have been named as 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporates.

The government has maintained that there will be no change in the MSP.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the three contentious bills -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiMogaPunjabFarm billtractor rallyCongressfarm lawsfarm bill protest
