'Will Crime In Delhi Decrease....' Arvind Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah After Bus Marshal Attack

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being attacked by a bus marshal during his 'padyatra'. Kejriwal accused Shah of failing to address crime in Delhi, instead allegedly targeting him.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Amit Shah Ji, what will happen by stopping me? Stop crime in Delhi. Will crime in Delhi decrease by stopping me? Will open shootouts in Delhi stop? Will the women of Delhi become safe? Will the traders of Delhi be secure?"

According to police, the AAP Chief was shaking hands with the public when a bus marshal, identified as Ashok Jha, attempted to throw "water" at him. The police immediately apprehended the individual at the scene.

The Delhi Police have detained the accused and are questioning him to determine the motive behind the act.

AAP leader Satyendra Jain alleged that the incident was orchestrated by the BJP.

"This incident is very unfortunate and was carried out by the BJP. Whenever the BJP faces defeat, it resorts to such tactics... They are going to lose for the fourth time. Everyone knows the attacker is a BJP worker. He has already appeared in photographs. If they want to contest elections, they should do so fairly," he stated.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of stooping to unprecedented lows in politics.

"Arvind Kejriwal was consistently questioning the law and order situation in Delhi. Union HM Amit Shah could not address these issues but attacked Kejriwal for raising them. Would a normal person throw a substance at a former Chief Minister during a padyatra? This individual is clearly receiving support and protection from the BJP," Kakkar claimed.

AAP Punjab Chief Aman Arora condemned the incident, calling it a cowardly act.

"This cowardly attack on Arvind Kejriwal ji is yet another attempt by the BJP to silence his voice, which has always stood for the people. Highly condemnable. Such dirty acts will only strengthen the resolve of Delhi's people to support the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

AAP Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg described the incident as "shocking" and "shameful".

"Another attack on Arvind Kejriwal Ji in Greater Kailash today underscores the complete failure of Home Minister Amit Shah. If a former Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi, how can the BJP guarantee the safety of ordinary citizens? It's time for real leadership that prioritises public safety over politics!" Garg posted on X.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the attack was an attempt to burn Kejriwal alive.

He stated, "During Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra in Savitri Nagar, Greater Kailash, a man threw spirit at him. I was standing next to him, and my jacket still bears the moisture. Another individual was holding a matchstick. Spirit splashed on Arvind and me, but workers' swift action averted a disaster. This was an attempt to burn him alive."

He further alleged, "The first suspicion falls on the BJP. The accused is Ashok Jha. We have reviewed his Facebook profile."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed the attacker was a BJP worker.

"In broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third consecutive time. Delhi's people will not tolerate such tactics. Last time, the BJP won eight seats; this time, they'll get none," Atishi declared.

In contrast, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel suggested that the incident might have been orchestrated by AAP themselves to stay in the spotlight.

"This incident is being presented as a significant attack involving spirit being thrown. It's possible that this was a staged act by the Aam Aadmi Party to stay in the news. With elections approaching, staying in the public eye is crucial, and we have seen such strategies before," Mumtaz speculated.