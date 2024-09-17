Will Delhi CM Kejriwal Resign As Self-Imposed Deadline Ends Today? 10 Points

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's voluntary 48-hour deadline to resign ends today. He is set to meet the Lieutenant Governor at 4:30 pm, though his successor remains uncertain. On Monday evening, AAP's 12-member Political Affairs Committee, the party's top decision-making body, gathered at Kejriwal's residence to deliberate on who will take over.

A day after bail by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would resign from the Delhi CM’s post and attempt to clear his name through public opinion.

During an address to AAP workers outside the party’s office, Kejriwal said, “I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. Till they respond, I won't sit on CM's chair.

The leading candidate on the list is AAP's top minister Atishi, with Saurabh Bhardwaj, Raghav Chadha, Kailash Gahlot, and Sanjay Singh also under consideration.

Despite a series of meetings held on Sunday and Monday, the identity of his successor remains unknown. In one-on-one meetings, Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee on who should succeed him.

Demanding for early polls in the capital city, AAP convener said, "Delhi elections are due in February but I demand that the elections in the national capital be held in November along with Maharashtra... I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) after coming out of jail.

Arvind Kejriwal's former Deputy, Manish Sisodia, has made a similar commitment, effectively removing both from consideration. Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, spent 18 months in jail before receiving bail.

Despite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's election, his legal troubles remain unresolved. The Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on him, prohibiting access to his office and the Delhi Secretariat, and barring him from signing files without the consent of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This effectively limits his ability to function as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal's recent announcement of a potential resignation has been met with criticism from the BJP, questioning why he has not resigned immediately.

Delhi Congress, despite being a part of the INDIA bloc alliance, dismissed the move as a political stunt. Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav criticized Kejriwal for not resigning during the city's recent crises, such as floods and water shortages.