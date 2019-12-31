Will devise strategy after taking over as Chief of Defence Staff, says General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is set to take over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Tuesday (December 30), said he will plan his strategy after assuming his new position.

"The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. I will plan a strategy for my new role after I take over," Rawat told reporters after paying his tributes at the National War Memorial today morning.

General Rawat also congratulated General Manoj Naravane, who will be assuming the office as the 28th Army chief, and soldiers saying, "I wish good luck to all the soldiers through you as I was able to complete my tenure because of them. I want to say that the Chief of Army Staff cannot work alone and can work only with the cooperation and teamwork of everyone. Bipin Rawat is just a name. Bipin Rawat can work only when everyone's cooperation is there," he said.

"Tomorrow, I will be assuming charge as the Chief of the Defence Staff. I will speak about my priorities after assuming the new position. The work of the Chief of Army Staff is quite complex. As long as I have been in this position, I have been working only as an Army chief. Now, I will think about the new responsibilities that have been handed over to me," he added.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at 9:15 am at the National War Memorial and the Guard of Honour was given near Gate No. 2, South Block Lawns at 9:30 am.

As the Chief of the Defence Staff, which will be India's first-ever, General Rawat will be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force would report to him. He would head the Department of Military Affairs and paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

"Government has decided to appoint Gen Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff with effect from December 31 and until further orders and extension in service of Gen Rawat with effect from December 31 and till the period he holds the office of CDS," the defence ministry said earlier.