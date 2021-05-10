Will disgruntled Navjot Singh Sidhu go back to BJP?

New Delhi: Defections and political aggression of cricketer turned politician and former Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has eventually eroded his own support base and has left him alone to harp on his voice with a handful of other begrudging Congress leaders.

Once a blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu, for past some time, had been taking up cudgels against Amarinder Singh especially when he is gearing up for the 2022 battle for the ballot in the state.

When Sidhu launched a series of Twitter attacks against Amarinder Singh, he put up a Twitter picture where he is seen smiling with Gandhi family scion Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to let everyone know his political clout and power in Congress’ top brass even as, in recent past, a section of senior Congress leadership has raised a question mark on the political acumen of Rahul Gandhi.

MLA from Amritsar East assembly constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu used to shout Hosanna’s at a pitch of his voice, first for the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and then with the same pitch, he changed the assignee but not the script and tone for his new 'masters' in Congress leadership, especially Sonia Gandhi, forgetting that when in the BJP he used to refer ‘Muni Badnam Hui’ song for Sonia saying that Sonia and Congress were more ‘badnam’ than ‘Muni’.

Going by the adage that politics makes strange bedfellows, Sidhu is now in the court of Gandhi’s where he sees Amarinder as a person of ‘much dwarf political stature’ and had been incessantly launching Twitter salvos against his style of functioning.

Going by his latest Tweet “Consensus among MLAs, Badal Sarkar is ruling in lieu of Congress Govt ... Bureaucracy and Police act as per wishes of Badal Family, more often than listening to our MLAs and Party workers. Govt run not for the welfare of the People, but for continuing control of Mafia Raj”, Sidhu appears to have crossed all limits of decency when he, in a feigned comment, blamed Amarinder Singh of being in cahoots with Badal’s in running the state, a popular allegation of BJP against Amarinder.

#75-25 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 9, 2021

Is it of any indication that Sidhu will go back to BJP?. Political pundits here are of the view that Sidhu is being approached by various parties including dissident Akali factions, Aam Adami Party (AAP), BSP but, treading cautiously, Sidhu has kept his cards close to his chest and has not divulged anything but let media guess his next move.

“He releases a proverbial cat in form of Tweets and then checks the reaction and amuse but in politics, certain issues are handled and resolved without letting the right hand to know what the left hand has done,” says a close associate of Sidhu.

