Will double pension of elders and widows; free food for people in Delhi night shelters, says CM Kejriwal amid COVID-19 coronavirus

As the curve of the deadly Coronavirus keeps rising in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that it has not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises.

During his first-ever digital-only press conference, the CM said that his government will double the pension of elders, widows and differently-abled people for this month. "Rs 4000-5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7," he said.

CM Kejriwal said restrictions due to COVID-19 were causing a terrible financial stress to the poor. He also said that free food will be provided for homeless people in the night shelters. "We are extremely concerned about daily wagers, labourers amid coronavirus crisis; don't want anyone to go hungry," he said.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 per cent extra for April. "Seventy-two lakh people in Delhi get ration from fair price shops. Ration per person being increased by 50 per cent. It will be provided free," the chief minister said.

The government has also reduced the size of social, religious and political gatherings to not more than five persons. Kejriwal said only 50 per cent buses would ply on roads in Delhi during the 'Janata curfew' on Sunday.

"For those who need to be quarantined and are opting for the paid hotel facility, GST will be waived to make it more affordable," he added.

Appealing senior citizens he said, "My sincere appeal to all senior citizens. Please, please stay indoors as far as possible. As the most vulnerable group, we need to take special care so that you remain free from infection. I urge you to skip your morning/evening walks for the time being."

Till Saturday, Delhi has recorded a total of 26 positive cases, including one death. India has recorded a total of 283 postive cases so far.