trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721415
NewsIndia
ELECTORAL BONDS SCHEME

Will Electoral Bonds Scheme Survive the Supreme Court’s Scrutiny? SC's BIG Verdict Today

The Supreme Court is set to rule on controversial Electoral Bonds scheme on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Electoral Bonds Scheme Survive the Supreme Court’s Scrutiny? SC's BIG Verdict Today

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court will announce its decision on Thursday on a number of petitions that question the legality of the electoral bonds scheme. The scheme, which was introduced by the government on January 2, 2018, was meant to be a substitute for cash donations to political parties, aiming to make political funding more transparent. The scheme allows any citizen of India or entity registered or established in the country to buy electoral bonds, either individually or with others.

Only the political parties that are registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and that got at least 1 per cent of the votes in the previous elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly can receive electoral bonds. The notification states that electoral bonds can only be cashed by an eligible political party through an account with a bank that is authorised.

The apex court had refused to put a hold on the electoral bonds scheme in April 2019 and had said that it would give a thorough hearing to the petitions, as the Centre and the Election Commission had brought up “serious issues” that had a “huge impact on the purity of the electoral process in the country”.

The Constitution bench, which also includes Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had started hearing arguments on the four petitions, which were filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), on October 31 last year.

The apex court had stressed the importance of cutting down the cash element in the electoral process during the hearing.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature