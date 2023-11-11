'Will End In Disaster...': China Fumes As India-US Ties Heat Up After 2+2 Dialogue

New Delhi: China's state-run Global Times newspaper lashed out at India after the two countries held their fifth 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on Friday. In an article published on Saturday, the Global Times accused the United States of trying to "contain" China by luring India into its orbit. The newspaper also warned India against falling into the US trap.

After the meeting between India and the US, Global Times has vouched for better relations between China and India. The Global Times also wrote that China does not see India as an enemy. China sees India as an important neighboring country to "deal with on equal terms". This is the right way to handle the differences between China and India.

The Global Times also wrote that if the India-US cooperation does not threaten the legitimate rights of any third country, there should be no problem. However, if the India-US cooperation, especially on the military and security aspects, will pose a danger to the legitimate interests of a third country like China, it will be a serious matter of concern.

If anyone in Washington really believes that they can persuade India and bind India to the US, their belief may be shattered and the result will be only destruction.

The Global Times' reaction is a sign of China's growing anxiety about the strengthening ties between India and the United States. The two countries have been deepening their cooperation in a range of areas, including defense, security, and trade.

The 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States was particularly significant, as it resulted in a number of important agreements. These agreements included a deal to establish a defense industrial cooperation framework and a commitment to work together on issues such as climate change and maritime security.

China's reaction to the 2+2 dialogue is likely to further strain relations between the three countries. The United States and India have made it clear that they are committed to working together to address the challenges posed by China.