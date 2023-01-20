Will ensure 'Ghar Wapsi', stop religious conversion: Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, who have been making headlines for his controversial statements, has said that till the time he is alive, he will make sure 'Ghar Wapasi' of the converted Hindus. He also said that he will work to stop religious conversions. Shastri was recently into controversy after a social activist accused him of promoting superstitions. The activist also promised to give Rs 30 lakh if Shastri proves his mettle.

"Till the time we're alive, we'll make sure of 'Ghar Wapsi' of a maximum number of people, and stop religious conversion. We've to focus on unity among Hindus and boycott those who speak against Sanatana Dharma," said Shastri in Raipur where his is claiming to have been conducting 'Divya Darbar'.

Shastri had earlier given many controversial statements. Earlier this month, he said that if someone throws stones at your house or Ram Navami procession, then Hindus should take JCB to their house as India belongs to Sanatanis. He asked Hindus to wake up and take up arms to protect Dhamas.

Earlier, a police case has been registered against him in Nagpur. A case has been registered against him by Nagpur's Andh Shraddha Nirmoolan Samiti of Nagpur. Shyam Manav of the Andh Shraddha Nirmoolan Samiti said that if the police do not take action in this matter, then in this situation the committee will approach the court.

Shastri has reportedly accepted the challenge put forth by Shyam and invited the social activist to visit his Raipur camp. The Bageshwar Dham Peethadhis also said that he will provide the tickets to Shyam for visiting Raipur.

Shastri alleged that an attempt is being made to defame him. According to reports, Shastri's net worth is Rs 19.5 crore and his daily income is more than Rs 8000.