Will eradicate peace-disturbing elements from J&K: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday, September 23 claimed that not only Pakistan but Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami are also equally responsible for terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) said that a lot has been done to wipe out anti-peace elements including terrorists and it won’t take much time to clear off the remaining ones. The police chief slammed Hurriyat and Jamaat Islami as responsible for the violence and said that these anti-peace elements were used to play a bloody game in Kashmir on behalf of their mentors across the border.

DGP said, "Pakistan was not only responsible across the border in spreading violence and unrest in Kashmir, but Hurriyat and Jamaat e Islami (JeI) were also in the forefront, working on the behest of Pakistani agencies to spread radicalism".

He said the vast amount of terror funding was playing a key role in its secessionist activities and tracking down Hurriyat and Jamaat is the main reason which results in stone pelting incidents in Kashmir.

Congratulating the common people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said "I want to congratulate people of Kashmiri who stand firm with the security forces in bringing down the graph of terrorism in Kashmir. We will flush out all these elements sooner. We have lost precious lives at the hands of terrorists which is very unfortunate".

He added “ I am glad to see the downtown youth choosing sports and other competitive exams as their career. Replying to a query about the security situation in Kashmir, he said that the security situation has improved a lot in the valley. Today, a common man can heave a sigh of relief and breathe openly in free air. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Pedal for a peace event here in Srinagar.