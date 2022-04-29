Barpeta: Independent Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Friday vowed to fight against the BJP and the RSS all his life and called his arrest over a tweet a conspiracy by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I have faith in the Indian judiciary, I had to get bail. BJP and PM Modi arrested me just for a tweet and kept me in jail in Assam, what message do they want to give? This was a conspiracy planned at the PM's office. I will fight against BJP & RSS all my life,” the independent Gujarat MLA said, according to ANI.

I have faith in the Indian judiciary, I had to get bail. BJP & PM Modi arrested me just for a tweet & kept me in jail in Assam, what message do they want to give? This was a conspiracy planned at PM's office. I will fight against BJP & RSS all my life: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani pic.twitter.com/PyaUFc7cX7 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Mevani was earlier given bail by a court in Assam's Barpeta district on Friday in connection with an alleged ‘assault’ case filed against him by a policewoman.

Barpeta District and Sessions judge Paresh Chakraborty granted bail to Mevani on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond of Rs 1,000 in the case filed at the Barpeta Road police station.

The court had heard both Mevani's lawyer and the public prosecutor on Thursday on the bail application and reserved judgement for Friday.

Jignesh Mewani, an independent MLA from Gujarat had been picked up by a posse from Assam police last week from Gujarat and arrested in a case against him for a purported tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".

The MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha, who has pledged his support to the Congress, had used the same tweet to also urge PM Modi to appeal for communal harmony during his visit to Gujarat, the FIR at Kokrajhar Police Station said, according to PTI.

After being released on bail in the case on his tweet, the Dalit leader from Gujarat was rearrested after being charged with assaulting a policewoman who was part of the police party which accompanied him to Korkrajhar, a complaint for which had been registered in Barpeta.

In this case, he was booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

The court on Tuesday had sent him to five days in police custody.