Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede is getting death threats. It is reported that an unknown person on social media has asked him to 'give the account'. At present, the police is investigating the matter. It is to be noted that Wankhede was playing the lead role in the Mumbai drugs case. At the same time, he also had a long period of tension with the head of the Nationalist Congress Party, Nawab Malik. It is reported that Wankhede has been threatened with a Twitter handle named 'Aman'. On August 14, the person wrote, 'You don't know what you have done, you will have to give account of it.' At the same time, according to another message, 'will finish you off'. At present, the former NCB officer has lodged a complaint with the Goregaon Police. The police recorded the statement on Thursday.

It is reported that the Twitter handle from which Wankhede has been threatened has no followers. It is being feared that it has been prepared only to threaten. Mumbai Police had told that after the complaint of Sameer Wankhede, Goregaon Police had registered a case against Nawab Malik under sections 500, 501 of IPC and SC / ST Act on the previous day. At the same time, Sameer Wankhede has now informed the Goregaon police station about the threat. Along with this, he has also shared the message that he has received with the police, after which the police has started investigating the matter.

Recently, Wankhede has got a clean chit from the commission. He then filed a defamation complaint against Malik. There were allegations that Wankhede had used fake caste certificates to get government jobs. The NCP leader had leveled these allegations against him. At present, the former NCB officer has got a clean chit in this case.