‘Will Fulfill Needs, Aspirations Of Women, Middle Class In Our First Budget’: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, will fulfill the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class across the state."I can tell you that we will look to fulfill the needs and aspirations of women & the middle class.

"Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said."Tomorrow (Thursday) is our first Budget. We`ll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them," he added. On the Budget, which will be the first to be presented by the Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of guard in the state last year, Shinde said the government will keep its promises to the people.

Speaking at an event at Mumbai`s iconic Gateway of India on Wednesday, the CM also extended best wishes to women on International Women`s Day. He said, "Today, we honored women who work for the country in the cities and villages. Today is a day for our women, sisters, and mothers.

"Shinde said the double-engine government was running at a fast pace."I expect this type of support (from the Centre) in the future too. Today is a day to celebrate women`s empowerment," he said. Maharashtra`s economy is likely to grow at 6.8 percent during the financial year 2022-23 (April-March), as per the state`s Economic Survey document for the current fiscal.

During 2022-23, the agriculture and allied sector in the state is expected to grow by 10.2 percent, the industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 percent and the services sector by 6.4 percent, the document showed on Wednesday. The state government today tabled its Economic Survey document for 2022-23 in the Assembly. The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature. The present publication for the year 2022-23 is the 62nd issue.