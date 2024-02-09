Will Jayant Chaudhary Go Nitish Way? Bharat Ratna To Ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Paves Way For RLD-BJP Alliance In UP

On January 24, the BJP government announced Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur, whom Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails among his idols. Four days later on January 28, Kumar left the Congress-RJD alliance and joined the BJP leading to the formation of the NDA government in the state. Before that, there were speculations that Nitish Kumar may switch sides once again and it fructified after the announcement of the Bharat Ratna. Similarly, there have been reports that Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary may leave Akhilesh Yadav and join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

In a surprising event, the Modi government today announced Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Chaudhary Charan Singh was grandfather of Jayant. Reacting to the announcement, Jayant Chaudhary said, 'Dil Jeet liya'. He even reply quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post. With this, Jayant Chaudhary has indicated that while PM Modi has won his heart, his party may soon join hands with the BJP. The honour to former PM Charan Singh will also send a message to RLD cadre that the Modi government has given highest respect to their leader.

It's already being reported that the RLD is in talks with the BJP. The saffron party has reportedly offered two Lok Sabah seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the RLD and Jayant is likely to accept the offer. Akhilesh Yadav has offered 7 seats to Jayant. As per political analysts, the winning probability of the anti-BJP alliance is low in Uttar Pradesh given multiple factors including BJP's welfare schemes and the Ram Temple inauguration. Thus, RLD which has no Lok Sabha MP at present, might be looking to save its eroding ground in the coming Lok Sabha polls and may join hands with the BJP. The announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh has given Jayant a reason to switch to the BJP and it won't be surprising if he joins the saffron brigade in the coming days.

The BJP has been trying to woo the parties which are part of Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). It has already got Nitish Kumar's JDU back in the NDA fold in Bihar and the talks are on with Telugu Desam Party, YSCRP and RLD among other parties. If these alliances materialises as per BJP's wish, it will help the saffron party achief its mission of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.