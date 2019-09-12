close

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Will keep trying that ICJ judgement is fully implemented: MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav's consular access

The MEA spokesperson said that normalcy is returning to Jammu and Kashmir and there is no shortage of medicines in the region.

The spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry, Raveesh Kumar, on Thursday responded to Pakistan's decision that it will not give second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and said that India will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented in Jadhav's case. Kumar added that New Delhi would prefer to remain in touch with Islamabad over this matter through diplomatic channels.

Referring to the issue of Kartarpur Corridor, the MEA spokesperson said that Pakistan did not also agree to initial number which was proposed by India citing constraints on the infrastructure side but India has urged Pakistan to show some flexibility in this matter. "Pakistan did not also agree to initial number which we had proposed, that this is the number that should be allowed to visit, citing constraints on the infrastructure side. We have urged Pakistan to show some flexibility," Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson said that normalcy is returning to Jammu and Kashmir and there is no shortage of medicines in the region. Kumar added that 95% of healthcare professionals are on duty and banking facilities are coperating normally. According to Kumar, 92% of J&K has no restrictions.

The senior diplomat lashed out at Pakistan for trying to polarise and politicise Kashmir issue. He said that Pakistan is epicentre of terrorism and Islamabad is supporting terror groups. Kumar noted that Indian delegation put forward New Delhi's stand at United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan's lies & distorted statement. He added that global community is aware of Pakistan's role in aiding terrorist infrastructure in their country.

"Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is epicenter of terrorism to pretend to speak on behalf of global community on human rights. This is very rich. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn't turn it into gospel truth,which came out during session," said the MEA spokesperson.

Kulbhushan JadhavMinistry of Foreign AffairsIndiaPakistan
