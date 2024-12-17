‘Will Kidnap You’: Woman’s Chilling Encounter With Uber Driver Goes Viral

In a chilling incident that has sparked concern on social media, a woman shared her terrifying encounter with an Uber driver on Reddit. The post, which has quickly gone viral, describes a moment of panic and disbelief as she prepared for an early-morning train journey.

"I am shivering while I’m actually writing this," the woman began her post. She explained that she had booked a Priority Sedan through Uber to reach the Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) for her train, which was scheduled to depart in an hour. After texting the driver about her destination, she pocketed her phone to carry her luggage downstairs, noting that the car was only a few meters away.

Moments before the cab arrived, she decided to check her phone for the trip OTP and was stunned to find a bizarre and disturbing message from the driver. Overwhelmed with panic at 4 a.m., sleep-deprived, and faced with the imminent arrival of the car, she instinctively attempted to cancel the ride. Before she could complete the cancellation, the driver himself canceled the trip.

Fearing for her safety, she ran back inside with her luggage. "I happened to take a screenshot just a moment before it was canceled," she added, sharing details of the driver’s name, Chandan, the car’s license plate number (DL1RTC7994), and the vehicle model, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The driver’s threatening message, which read, "Will kidnap you," has left the woman shaken and unsure of how to proceed. "What just happened?" she wrote. "Is there somewhere I can report this incident? I’m genuinely scared and unsure how to now proceed to reach my station."

The post has since sparked widespread outrage, with users calling for stricter background checks for ride-share drivers and urging the woman to report the incident to both Uber and the police.