'Will Leave No Stone Unturned...': PM Modi Vows To Punish Those Behind Terror Attacks, Assures Permanent Peace In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the preparations for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir have started and the Union Territory is bound to get back its statehood soon.

PM Modi was in the UT to lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,500 crore. While addressing the crowd, he mentioned that the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their local representatives, who then work to solve their problems. What could be better than this? He added that, therefore, the preparations for the Assembly elections have also started.

On the increasing terror attacks in J&K, Modi asserted that the central government is taking the matter very seriously and the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be given an appropriate reply.

The Prime Minister added that the demolished wall of Article 370 has ensured that the benefit of the Indian Constitution is extended to Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi also applauded the youth for their increased participation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections and claimed that they have marked the victory of democracy.

"Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi added, and he assured that a permanent peace will be established in the region soon.

He added, "the latest terror attacks have been taken extremely seriously by the Centre. In a meeting, the home minister went over the entire system. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir."

On June 21 in the evening (6:30 p.m.), the Prime Minister will join the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar on the banks of Dal Lake. He will address the audience and participate in the CYP Yoga session following his speech.