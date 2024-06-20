Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759189
NewsIndia
PM MODI IN SRINAGAR

'Will Leave No Stone Unturned...': PM Modi Vows To Punish Those Behind Terror Attacks, Assures Permanent Peace In J&K

PM Modi said that the preparations for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir have started and the Union Territory is bound to get back its statehood soon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Will Leave No Stone Unturned...': PM Modi Vows To Punish Those Behind Terror Attacks, Assures Permanent Peace In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the preparations for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir have started and the Union Territory is bound to get back its statehood soon. 

PM Modi was in the UT to lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,500 crore. While addressing the crowd, he mentioned that the people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their local representatives, who then work to solve their problems. What could be better than this? He added that, therefore, the preparations for the Assembly elections have also started. 

On the increasing terror attacks in J&K, Modi asserted that the central government is taking the matter very seriously and the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be given an appropriate reply. 

The Prime Minister added that the demolished wall of Article 370 has ensured that the benefit of the Indian Constitution is extended to Jammu and Kashmir. 

Modi also applauded the youth for their increased participation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections and claimed that they have marked the victory of democracy. 

"Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi added, and he assured that a permanent peace will be established in the region soon.

He added, "the latest terror attacks have been taken extremely seriously by the Centre. In a meeting, the home minister went over the entire system. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir."

On June 21 in the evening (6:30 p.m.), the Prime Minister will join the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar on the banks of Dal Lake. He will address the audience and participate in the CYP Yoga session following his speech.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: PM unveils new Nalanda University campus
DNA Video
DNA: Dozens Die as Intense Heat Grips Mecca
DNA Video
DNA: 'Secret sharp shooter' of India's enemies in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration of 'Khalistan love' in Canadian Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How is Lok Sabha Speaker elected?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'new strike'