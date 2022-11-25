topStoriesenglish
'Will lodge an FIR,' says Manish Sisodia as AAP accuses BJP of 'conspiring to kill' Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia said the 'BJP is conspiring to kill' Arvind Kejriwal as Manoj Tiwari has openly asked goon to attack Delhi CM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Amid the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations against the BJP of conspiring against the murder of Delhi CM, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday (November 25) said the party will file a complaint against the saffron party in election commission. Sisodia also said AAP will lodge an FIR against the party. Sisodia's comments came after he alleged that BJP MP and former Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Kejriwal.

Earlier Siosdia took on Twitter and said Tiwari is publicly asking goons to attack Delhi CM and the BJP is plotting to kill him fearing defeat in upcoming Gujarat assembly elections and MCD polls.

"Fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is plotting to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji and has done complete planning for it. AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism", he tweeted.

In a statement on the controversy, the AAP said that the party strongly condemns the threats in bold words. AAP, in its statement, said that if anything happens to Kejriwal or any other party leader, BJP should be held responsible.

