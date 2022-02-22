हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Will Maharashtra further ease Covid-19 curbs, drop mask mandate? State Health Minister answers

Maharashtra currently has 14,525 active coronavirus cases. 

Will Maharashtra further ease Covid-19 curbs, drop mask mandate? State Health Minister answers
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Amid declining Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus-related restrictions are likely to be eased further in Maharashtra next month but the mask mandate will continue to remain in place, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday (February 21, 2022).

Tope said that the state task force on Covid-19 favours the easing of curbs, but a final decision on the issue will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

"I expect further relaxation in restrictions next month. The Chief Minister will take a decision on this," he said. 

"Use of face masks, hand sanitiser and social distancing should continue in a big country like ours...We cannot stop such measures immediately in the pandemic," the minister added. 

Less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra 

Maharashtra on Monday reported less than 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases at 806, a drop from 1,437 registered a day ago, and four more deaths linked to the infection, while 2,696 patients were discharged following recovery. With this, the overall tally of cases has increased to 78,59,237, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,586. 

As per the latest health bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 76,97,135 after 2,696 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 14,525 active cases. 

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, currently stands at 1.41 per cent. 

(With agency inputs)

COVID-19, Coronavirus, Maharashtra covid restrictions, Maharashtra COVID guidelines, Maharashtra COVID-19 cases
