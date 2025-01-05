Advertisement
DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Will Make Roads Like Priyanka Gandhi's Cheeks: BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks Spark Row, Congress Reacts

Bidhuri faced flak from the Congress over his comments, and the grand old party launched a scathing attack on him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Will Make Roads Like Priyanka Gandhi's Cheeks: BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks Spark Row, Congress Reacts (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party's candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has sparked a fresh controversy after he allegedly said that after securing victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls next month, he will develop smooth roads in the constituency like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks."

Bidhuri faced flak from the Congress over his comments, and the grand old party launched a scathing attack on him. "I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," Bidhuri is heard saying in the purported video, which went viral on social media, as quoted by PTI.

Reacting to Bidhuri’s remarks, Congress candidate from Kalkaji and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba accused him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language." "Will the public in Kalkaji have such a person who cares neither for the dignity of the House (Parliament) nor respects the women?" she said in a post on X. She demanded the BJP leader tender a public apology for his statement and asked the senior BJP leaders to clear their stand on the issue.

The Mahila Congress workers led by Lamba also torched an effigy of Bidhuri over his alleged statement against Gandhi. The statement was made by Bidhuri on Saturday during campaigning in the Kalkaji constituency, one of his aides said, as reported by PTI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh dubbed the remarks "cheap and shameless", and questioned the BJP's respect for women. "It is very shameful. BJP has given a ticket to a person who used abusive language in the Parliament and also to the person who was openly distributing money to the people... Making such cheap and shameless comments on a senior Congress leader is very unfortunate. The women of Delhi must have understood the kind of security they will be getting under their rule," Singh said.

Amid the controversy over his remarks, Bidhuri expressed regret and said that he takes his words back if anyone is hurt. "...I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt... If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back..," Bidhuri said.

The former two-time Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi and three-time MLA from the Tughlaqabad constituency is not new to controversies surrounding his public statements. Earlier last year, Bidhuri invited widespread condemnation over his outburst during a Lok Sabha session, targeting then BSP MP Danish Ali. His behaviour was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

