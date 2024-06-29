‘Will Meet PM...’: JDU Reiterates Demand For Special State Status For Bihar In Key Party Meeting

New Delhi: The Janata Dal United (JDU) culminated its national executive meeting at the party office in Delhi with a resolution calling for special state status for Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated the party’s demand for the state to be granted special state status or special financial package from the NDA-led central government.

Briefing the media after the meeting, a senior JDU leader said, “Special status and special package for Bihar is our old demand and it is still there. In the near future, the party leaders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with our leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, will meet with the Prime Minister and make their points firmly."

Meanwhile, the JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha is set to assume the role of the party's working president. Thanking the party’s top leaders, Jha said that the national president, CM Nitish Kumar has given me a huge responsibility. I am grateful to him. He added that the CM has transformed Bihar.

#WATCH | Delhi: After the party's national executive meeting, Bihar Minister and JD(U) leader Dr Ashok Choudhary says, "...Special status and special package for Bihar is our old demand and it is still there. Our leaders Lallan Singh, Sanjay Jha, who are here in Rajya Sabha and… pic.twitter.com/sFiSzY90tX — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

“We won 30 of the 40 seats in the Bihar election, according to the results. Out of 243 assembly seats, 177 have been gained by us. Bihar has signalled that the Assembly elections of 2025 will take place,” the newly appointed JD(U) president said.

In response to recent controversies, the party has voiced serious apprehensions about reported irregularities in the NEET examination, urging a comprehensive investigation. The leader emphasised the importance of stringent action against paper leak case accused. The JD(U) leader said that the party seeks passage of strong law in Parliament to curb exam irregularities, reported PTI.